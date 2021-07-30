The main UN compound in the capital of the western Afghan province of Herat has been attacked by "anti-government elements" and at least one security guard was killed.

The attack, involving rocket-propelled grenades and gunfire, happened hours after Taliban insurgents penetrated deep into Herat city on Friday and heavy clashes with Afghan security forces were going on near the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) provincial headquarters, officials said.

"The attack targeting entrances of the clearly marked United Nations facility was carried out by anti-government elements," UNAMA's statement said following the attack.

UNAMA said the attack was against the entrances of the compound that were clearly marked as a United Nations facility.

“This attack against the United Nations is deplorable and we condemn it in the strongest terms,” said Deborah Lyons, the UN Secretary General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan.

UNAMA said no UN personnel were hurt in the incident.

The UN warned on Monday that Afghanistan could see the highest number of civilian deaths in more than a decade if the Taliban's offensives across the country are not halted.

In a new report documenting civilian casualties for the first half of 2021, UNAMA said it expected figures to touch their highest single-year levels since the mission began reporting over a decade ago.

READ MORE:Afghan forces repel Taliban attack on outskirts of Herat city

Clashes in Herat

Herat city is the second provincial capital the Taliban have entered in the last 24 hours.

In 1998 during their hardline regime, Taliban fighters entered the Iranian consulate grounds in Mazar-i-Sharif and killed 10 diplomats and a journalist with the state news agency.

For the past two days the insurgents and government forces have clashed on the outskirts of Herat, Afghanistan's third-largest city of 600,000 inhabitants.

An AFP correspondent there said the Taliban and government forces were also fighting on the road leading to the city airport on Friday, while residents reported clashes in the nearby districts of Injil and Guzara. The Interior Ministry said the government still holds the two districts.