A platform that tracks airstrikes in Yemen has been launched in a collaborative investigation documenting human rights abuses in the war-torn country.

The platform consists of an interactive map that charts where and when the airstrikes took place, since the Saudi and UAE-led aerial campaign began on March 26, 2015.

At least 8,759 Yemeni civilians have been killed in a series of indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks carried out by the Saudi-led coalition (SLC).

Each mapped incident includes a date, location, summary, and open-source links to corroborate the attack. Airstrikes are through four categories: those on hospitals, schools, civilians and civilian objects, and places of cultural significance.

It is also possible to filter by whether remnants of munitions were found, there were civilian casualties, and if there were consecutive attacks on the same target.

The map also exposes the role Western arms companies and governments have played in supporting and arming the SLC bombing campaign. It does this by identifying the relationships between documented airstrikes, remnants of weapons, and a timeline of arms exports from certain EU countries to the coalition.

Users can filter by confirmed or potential relation of a specific company according to the remnants found on ground. Airbus, BAE Systems, Dassault, Raytheon and Thales are some of the companies to feature in the data set.