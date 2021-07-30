This past week it was announced that Miss Universe 2021 will be held in Eilat, Israel, amidst an outcry of opposition. While the competition itself is problematic for a plethora of reasons, this year another layer has been added with the location of the venue.

While Israel is in full throttle annexing Palestinian land, forcibly displacing its residents, and creating settlements for foriegn Jews to settle, it seeks to divert attention from these crimes with something, well, pretty.

While the pageant claims to empower women, it is entrenched with unrealistic beauty standards and promotes body dysmorphia to both the general public and competitors. These women are judged according to particularly ‘euro-centric’ beauty standards including fair skin, plain features, smooth hair, slimness, and height. This judgement is often accompanied by an assessment of proportionality, bust size, and other objectifying metrics.

Candidates are preferably soft spoken and hold an air of innocence. As one of the 4 major beauty competitions in the world, it propagates what a patriarchal society views as the idyllic woman while claiming to represent an emboldened, educated, and independent woman.

The Miss Universe competition has a number of ‘un-universal’ entry requirements. First contestants must be between 18-28 years old, they must not be wed (or previously wed), and have no children. A contestant can be disqualified, or ‘de-throned’ if it is discovered they have children, or have had an abortion. Some women have even had to forfeit their titles in order to get married.

The formal justification for this is so that ‘Miss Universe’ can commit to the schedule demanded of her after the win (consisting of school visits, photoshoots, talks etc.) This reinforces the old trope that mothers are unfit employees; a recurrent battle women are confronted with across the world. It is once again put into question how exactly this can be described as a display of empowerment when it is perpetuating detrimental stereotypes.

Women are judged through a series of four rounds; and since its (re)inception in 1952 up until 2018, the judges were all male (typically white men, like the founders of the competition). First round is the ‘Evening Gown’ round, second is the ‘Bikini’ round, third, ‘Questions,’ and ends with ‘Final Looks.’

These categories, once again, are extremely objectifying, the contestants prance around stage dressed up or down to almost nothing and judged purely based on physical appearance. In the ‘Question’ round, contestants are generally required to be apolitical and respond with docile statements or generic humanitarian concerns - thus leaving the actual character of these women on the foot of the stage.