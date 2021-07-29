At least 150 people have died in flooding in Afghanistan's mountainous northeastern Nuristan province, Taliban said, as villagers searched desperately for survivors in the insurgent-controlled area.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid offered little information on Thursday about the deaths a day earlier.

Getting reliable information on the disaster was difficult, according to Afghan officials, as Kamdesh district in the mountainous area had fallen under the control of Taliban and had poor telecommunications.

The spokesperson for the provincial governor, Mohammad Sayed Mohmand, said water had inundated the village of Terdesh, destroying at least 100 homes.

Mohmand said dozens of families fled the flooding to the neighbouring Kunar region.

The Nuristan government is appealing to the Taliban to allow rescue teams into their area to offer help, he added.

Taliban to allow rescue, relief missions

The Taliban said it will allow humanitarian agencies safe access to the area.

"Unfortunately half of a village, which had more than 100 houses, was washed away by a violent flood last night and sadly more than 100 people are dead or missing," Mujahid said earlier.

He said Taliban fighters were helping villagers look for missing people.

Villagers search for bodies