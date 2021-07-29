A 12-year-old Palestinian boy wounded by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank has died of his wounds.

Mohammed Al Alamy was shot in the chest while travelling in a car with his father in Beit Omar, near the southern West Bank city of Hebron, the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement.

The incident took place just after 3pm on Wednesday, and Mohammed was taken to Ahli hospital in Hebron, where he was pronounced dead at around 8pm that evening.

He is the second young Palestinian to die of wounds sustained by Israeli fire in days, after 17-year-old Mohammed Munir al Tamimi was shot at a protest against illegal Israeli settlements last Friday, and died in hospital the next day.

Army investigating the incident

The Israeli army said it has launched an investigation into the incident.

"The incident is being reviewed by senior commanding officers. In addition, the military police has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the event," a spokesperson said in a statement.

The army said soldiers had seen men get out of a vehicle near a military checkpoint and begin digging in the ground.

"Troops approached the scene with caution and upon examination found two bags, one of which contained the body of a newborn infant," the statement added.

When a vehicle approached the same spot a little while later, the army "concluded that it was the same vehicle as before" and attempted to stop it by shouting and firing shots into the air.

When the vehicle did not stop, a soldier fired at the vehicle.

Beit Ummar Mayor Nasri Sabarneh said that village resident Moayad al Alami was driving with his son and daughter when he made a U-turn to stop at a shop, according to news agency reports.