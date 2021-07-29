Tunisia has lurched further into political uncertainty as President Kais Saied dismisses more officials, days after he suspended parliament and assumed executive powers in what opponents labelled a coup.

Key civil society groups warned against any "illegitimate" extension of Saied's 30-day suspension of parliament, and demanded in a joint statement a timeline for political action.

After suspending parliament and sacking Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi on Sunday, and firing the defence and justice ministers on Monday, Saied then ordered the dismissal of more than 20 top officials.

Late Tuesday, 63-year-old Saied, a former law lecturer who was a political newcomer when he won a landslide 2019 presidential election victory, issued decrees sacking a long list of senior government officials, including the army's chief prosecutor.

In addition, he has lifted the parliamentary immunity of lawmakers and assumed judicial powers.

Saied says his actions are justified under the constitution, which allows the head of state to take unspecified exceptional measures in the event of an "imminent threat".

On top of the political turmoil, the North African nation is beset by a crippling economic crisis including soaring inflation and high unemployment, as well as surging Covid-19 infections.

Dismissals of top government officials

Among those who were dismissed are Prime Ministry Council Director Moez Lidine Allah al Muqaddam and Secretary General of the Government Walid Dhahbi.

All eight senior advisors and aides to Mechichi –– Rashad bin Ramadan, Salim al Tisawi, Mufdi al Masdi, Abdelsalam al Abassi, Zakaria Belkhodja, Elias Ghariani, Oussama Kheriji and Lahssan Benomar –– were also sacked.

Abdul Razzaq al Kilani, head of the General Authority for Martyrs and Wounded People of the Revolution and Terrorist Operations was fired as well.

Saied also sacked Taoufik Ayouni, top prosecutor of the military court.

Another nine officials in the Prime Ministry Council were let go, including Fethi Bayar, Mohamed Ali Alrawi, Hussam Eddine bin Mahmoud, Basma Daoudi, Ibtihal Alatawi, Monji Khadraoui, Nabil Ben Hadid, Bassam El Kchaou and Rawda bin Saleh

State TV head sacked

Saied removed the head of the national television station, Mohamed al Dahach, on Wednesday and appointed a temporary replacement, his office said.

Dahach was removed after an incident on Wednesday afternoon when officials from the journalists' syndicate and human rights league said they were forbidden entry to the station even though they had been invited to appear on a show.

Amira Mohammed, the deputy head of the journalists' syndicate, said Dahach had told her an army commander had ordered him not to allow guests into the building. The army had surrounded the television station on Sunday.

Both Mohammed and the human rights official, Basem Trifi, later managed to appear on the show.