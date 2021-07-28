TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey-Angola trade volume to reach $500 million
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he will visit Angola after attending UN General Assembly in September.
Turkey-Angola trade volume to reach $500 million
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and President of Angola, Joao Lourenco (L) hold a joint press conference at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey on July 27, 2021. / AA
July 28, 2021

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday vowed to boost Turkey’s trade volume with the Southern African nation of Angola.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Angolan counterpart Joao Manuel Gonalves Lourenco in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said: "Our trade volume with Angola is $176 million. The current trade volume is very low for such two powerful countries. We agreed to reach a $500 million trade volume as a first stage.”

"After the UN General Assembly (this September), we will pay a return visit to Angola with a group of businessmen. We want to start high-level visits between the two countries,” he said.

Turkey will stand by Angola as a country that has proven itself in its fight against terrorism, Erdogan added.

Recommended

Lourenco, for his part, said agreements signed Tuesday between Turkey and Angola will pave the way for Turkish investors to visit and make investments in Angola with more confidence, and this also applies to Angolan investors.

READ MORE: How Turkey built ties with the African continent over 23 years

“With the signed agreements, we want to take back the time we lost for years and reach the top in bilateral relations and trade volume,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Erdogan welcomed Lourenco with an official ceremony at the Presidential Complex.

One-on-one and delegation meetings were followed by a signing ceremony of bilateral agreements.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact