Afghanistan's spy agency has arrested four journalists for visiting a Taliban-held border town and accused them of spreading enemy "propaganda", officials said.

The four Afghans were detained in Kandahar after returning on Monday from Spin Boldak, the border crossing with Pakistan seized by the Taliban earlier this month.

Local media said on Tuesday the journalists were investigating government reports that the Taliban had massacred civilians in the town — charges the insurgents deny.

"Any kind of propaganda in favour of the terrorists and against Afghanistan's national interest is a crime," Interior Ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai said in a statement.

"The security forces are investigating the case."

A spokesperson for the Taliban, Mohammad Naeem, said the four journalists had travelled to Spin Boldak "to investigate allegations that people were killed there".

"Their only crime was they wanted to expose the facts," he said.

Journalists union condemns arrests

Afghan media watchdog Nai said the journalists were arrested on the orders of the National Directorate of Security, the country's spy agency.

"It is still unclear what has happened," Nai said, adding three of them worked for the local Mellat Zhagh radio network.