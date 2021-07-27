A Hong Kong court has convicted a former waiter of terrorism and inciting secession in the first trial conducted under a national security law that was imposed by China to stamp out dissent.

The watershed ruling on Tuesday lays down a new marker in the city's changing legal landscape and confirms certain slogans are now outlawed in the international finance hub.

Tong Ying-kit, 24, was charged with terrorism for driving a motorbike into three police officers and secession for flying a protest flag during a rally on July 1 last year, the day after the national security law was enacted.

The flag read "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times", a ubiquitous slogan during the huge and often violent anti-Beijing protests that convulsed the city two years ago.

The 15-day trial was heard without a jury – a significant departure from Hong Kong's common law tradition – and was decided by judges Esther Toh, Anthea Pang and Wilson Chan, picked by city leader Carrie Lam to hear national security cases.

Slogan incites 'secession'

In a written ruling, the judges said the flag's slogan was "capable of inciting others to commit secession".

Toh read out a summary of the ruling in court, saying "such display of the words was capable of inciting others to commit secession."

She added that Tong was aware of the slogan's secessionist meaning, and that he intended to communicate this meaning to others. He also had a "political agenda" and his actions caused "grave harm to society".

The charge of terrorism was met because crashing his motorbike into police officers "seriously jeopardised public safety or security".

Tong will be sentenced at a later date, and faces up to life in prison.

The ruling has profound implications for future national security cases.

More than 60 people have been charged under the law, including some of the city's best-known activists such as Jimmy Lai, owner of the now-shuttered Apple Daily newspaper.

Most are now in jail awaiting trial.

Legal analysts said Tuesday's ruling showed Hong Kong's judiciary is adopting a broad interpretation of the security law and that the courts would become more like those in authoritarian mainland China, especially for political cases.

"The whole system, from the administration to the law enforcement to the judiciary, has reached an alignment," Eric Lai, an expert on Hong Kong's legal system at Georgetown Law School, told AFP.