Crews and officials battling a large fire that has incinerated more than 77,000 hectares (190,000 acres) in northern California braced for the possibility that smoke columns could spawn lightning storms capable of igniting more blazes.

The swarming Dixie fire in Butte County, north of Sacramento, gained ground on Saturday and was only 21 percent contained as of Sunday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The Dixie fire joined with another one nearby on Saturday night, and firefighters have struggled to contain the blazes that have triggered evacuations in several communities.

Lightning storm fears

"There is a high probability for the smoke columns to develop what we call a pyrophoric (cloud)," fire behaviour analyst Dennis Burn said in avideo message posted on the Facebook page of Lassen National Forest.

Large fires like the Dixie fire and Oregon's Bootleg fire, a massive blaze that has blackened more than 408,000 acres and was 46 percent contained as of Sunday, can at times generate their own weather, like lightning storms.

With the Dixie fire encroaching, the Plumas County Sheriff's Office issued mandatory evacuation orders for the eastern shore of Lake Almanor where "personnel are conducting door to door notifications."