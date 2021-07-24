A Palestinian teenager has died after being shot by Israeli soldiers at a protest over illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian authorities said.

Mohammed Munir al Tamimi, 17, who suffered gunshot wounds, died later in hospital, the Palestinian health ministry said, a day after the violence in the flashpoint Palestinian village of Beita.

The Red Crescent said 320 Palestinians were injured in the protest, including 21 by live fire, 68 by rubber-tipped bullets and many others by tear gas.

Hundreds of Palestinians had gathered in the afternoon in the village of Beita, a hotspot in recent months, to protest against the wildcat settlement of Eviatar, located nearby.

The Israeli army said its soldiers had responded "with riot dispersal means" after Palestinians hurled rocks at them.

Israel said two of its soldiers were "lightly injured" in the violence.

Illegal settlement

Beita has been the scene of frequent unrest since May, when dozens of Israeli families arrived and began building the settlement on a hilltop near Nablus in defiance of Israeli and international law.