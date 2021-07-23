A migrant boat carrying 45 people sank off southwest Turkey, prompting the coast guard to launch a search and rescue mission.

The Turkish Defence Ministry on Friday said the coastguard was searching for the missing boat "after receiving a tip-off" that it sank on Thursday some 260 km off the coast of the holiday resort town of Kas.

There was no immediate information on the nationalities of the migrants.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Many rely on smugglers and risk their lives through perilous journeys in overcrowded boats.

