The Biden administration has announced new sanctions against a Cuban official and a government entity that it says was involved in human rights abuses during a crackdown on anti-government protests on the island earlier this month.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control listed Alvaro Lopez Miera, a Cuban military and political leader, and the Brigada Especial Nacional del Ministerio del Interior, or Interior Ministry Special Brigade, as among those who will face the latest sanctions.

The Treasury said in a statement that Lopez Miera “has played an integral role in the repression of ongoing protests in Cuba."

READ MORE:What’s spurring anti-government protests in Cuba?

Cuba’s Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, which is led to by Miera, and other Cuban government’s security services have attacked protesters and arrested or disappeared over 100 protesters in an attempt to suppress these protests, according to the Treasury.

The Interior Ministry Special Brigade was already sanctioned in January by the Trump administration, which targeted the entire ministry and Interior Minister Lazaro Alberto Alvarez Casas under the Global Magnitsky Act.

“I unequivocally condemn the mass detentions and sham trials that are unjustly sentencing to prison those who dared to speak out in an effort to intimidate and threaten the Cuban people into silence,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.

“The Cuban people have the same right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly as all people.”

READ MORE:Cuban president denounces unrest as a 'lie' during mass rally