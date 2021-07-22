Hong Kong police have arrested five people on sedition charges over children's books they had published.

Officials said that characters of wolves and sheep in the books were aimed at inciting hatred towards the city's government amongst youngsters.

Thursday's arrests were the latest involving suspected critics of Hong Kong's government that have raised fears about the shrinking space for dissent since China imposed a national security law in June 2020 to put an end to Beijing-critical protests in the semi-autonomous city.

Police said one book, "Defenders of the Sheep Village", was connected to the protests. In the story, wolves want to occupy the village and eat the sheep, who in turn use their horns to fight back.

Those arrested were members of a speech therapists' union who produced books for children. Police said the five were two men and three women aged between 25 and 28. They did not identify them by name.

Footage from broadcaster TVB showed police taking one of those detained back to the union's office, before emerging with boxes of evidence.

Sheeps and wolves

The association had published three children's books on stories that revolve around a village of sheep which has to deal with wolves from a different village.

In the books, the sheep take actions like go on strike, or escape by boat, according to the synopses published on the association's website.

The five from the union were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to publish seditious material under a colonial-era law rarely used before the anti-government protests began in the former British colony.

Senior police superintendent Steve Li told a media briefing that police were concerned by the books because of the information inside for children which "turns their mind and develop a moral standard to be against society".

They highlighted two other books produced by the union in addition to "Defenders of the Sheep Village".