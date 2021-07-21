Earlier this week, a major investigation by a global consortium of media outlets into a data leak of more than 50,000 numbers revealed the NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware was used to hack journalists, government officials and human rights activists around the world.

The list was dominated by numbers from ten countries: Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Hungary, India, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The leaked data was first accessed by French media non-profit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International’s Security Lab, which shared them with seventeen media organisations from ten countries.

With more details being revealed by the day, where the spying operation seems to have been at its most extensive – as of now at least – is India.

Indian news portal The Wire revealed that hundreds of verified Indian phone numbers were targeted between 2017-2019, including two belonging to India’s opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi was identified for surveillance in 2019, alongside other figures during the lead up to India's general elections in May 2019.

Writing in a column for The Hindu today, Pranesh Prakash called the revelations “India’s Watergate moment”.

Additionally, the Guardianreported today that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was also enlisted as a person of interest by India in 2019.

Who was targeted?

Reportedly 300 verified mobile phone numbers were identified apart from Rahul Gandhi, including those of ministers and government officials, journalists, judiciary members (including a sitting Supreme Court Judge), rights activists, businessmen and scientists.

The Wire confirmed that Pegasus spyware was found in the smartphone of poll strategist Prashant Kishore, after being forensically examined by Amnesty's Security Lab.

Security Lab’s report showed that unsuccessful attempts were made to initiate a Pegasus attack on Kishor’s phone months prior to the 2019 elections.

Ashok Lavasa, the only member of the Election Commission who ruled that Modi had violated the Model Code of Conduct during the 2019 elections, was another target.

Records also found Jagdeep Chhokhar, the head of a key election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms, was enlisted around the same time as Lavasa.

At least 40 Indian journalists were listed as targets between 2017-2019, including from The Wire and other major news outlets.

Several prominent activists, including now-jailed Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid and an anti-caste leader Ashok Bharti, were also part of the database.

A number of BJP members as well as media figures not known to be critical of the government were targeted too.

Newly inducted BJP minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who dismissed the reports as nothing “but an attempt to malign Indian democracy and its well-established institutions,” was found hours later to also be a potential target in 2017. As was government union minister Prahlad Patel.

At the foreign level, aside from the Pakistani PM, names included ambassadors to India from Afghanistan, China, Iran, Nepal and Saudi Arabia.