While recent months have seen a significant increase in global support for Palestinian liberation in response to Israel’s attempts at forcibly dispossessing Palestinians of their homes, the absence of one putatively important actor has been notable.

Said actor, the Palestinian Authority (PA), has instead focused its energies on violently suppressing Palestinian protest, especially those that have arisen in response to the PA’s alleged assassination of activist Nizar Banat.

While the PA’s involvement in suppressing Palestinian popular protest may surprise some, it makes perfect sense to those familiar with the failed state-building project that the Authority has sought to pursue in the decades following its establishment.

Neoliberal state-building

Among the cornerstones of the PA’s state-building project is a commitment to neoliberal economic principles, solidified by President Mahmoud Abbas’s appointment of former World Bank economist Salam Fayyad as Prime Minister in 2007.

In accordance with these principles, the PA has bound itself to creating institutions that facilitate capital accumulation both within the territories that it governs as well as outside of them, even — perhaps, especially — at the expense of the will of Palestinian civil society and grassroots activists and communities.

Fayyad may have resigned as Prime Minister in 2013, but the PA has not moved on from his focus on neoliberal state-building.

The most charitable reading of such an approach to governance in Palestine suggests that the PA’s intentions are to demonstrate that Palestinians can self-govern within the boundaries of the world’s most hegemonic economic logic.

This approach and ordering of priorities, however, requires subjugating the political will, right to self-determination and economic agency of Palestinians due to the inherent paternalism it entails, especially when implemented by a leadership whose own popular legitimacy remains deeply suspect.

It also continues a tradition of relying on ideas of economic rationalism as a pretext and vocabulary to dehumanise Palestinians, delegitimise their anticolonial resistance and argue for the colonisation of their land.

Historical discourses on Palestinian economic backwardness

The Zionist settlement and colonisation of Palestine largely relied on perpetuating myths that erased the presence of Palestinians from their historic homeland.

Even among scholars and propagandists who acknowledged Palestinian presence, narratives of economic backwardness downplayed its significance and even acted as a pretext for colonisation.

Nahla Zu’bi describes two primary trends within Israeli scholarship about the economy of Palestine under the British Mandate.The first trend, represented by historian Smiha Flapan, argued for the existence of “two separate "national economies": a "Jewish capitalist economy", which was able to develop rapidly, and a "traditional and backward Palestinian economy," which wasn’t able to do so, due to competition and “a crisis of modernization in the Arab sector”.

The second trend, represented by Israeli intelligence community veteran Yuval Arnon Ohana, downplays the economic agency of the majority of Palestinians, instead suggesting that acts of protest during the Mandate were instigated by Palestinian political and economic elites who feared the potential impact of Jewish immigration and capital on “their existing status and their means of political and economic control”.