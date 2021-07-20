Heavy rain has pounded the central Chinese province of Henan, bursting the banks of major rivers, flooding the streets of a dozen cities and trapping subway passengers waist-high in floodwaters.

Henan, a populous province double the size of Austria, has been hit by storms since the weekend in an unusually active rainy season.

No deaths or casualties have been reported on Tuesday, but the daily lives of the province's 94 million people have been upended by transport closures.

In Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan on the banks of the Yellow River, more than 200 mm of rain fell in one hour on Tuesday, forcing the city to stop all subway train services.

Dramatic video shared on social media showed commuters waist-deep in murky floodwaters on a subway train and an underground station turned into a large, churning pool.

Henan is a major logistics hub but train services were suspended, while many highways were closed and flights delayed or cancelled.

'Heaviest rain since I was born'

"This is the heaviest rain since I was born, with so many familiar places flooded," said an internet user in the inundated city of Gongyi on Chinese social media.