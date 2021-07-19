Israeli police have attacked young Palestinians at the Damascus Gate, one of occupied East Jerusalem's Old City gates.

Young Palestinians gathered at the gate after more than 1,000 Israeli settlers forced their way into the Al Aqsa Mosque complex on Sunday, amid tension over a planned settler incursion into the flashpoint site.

Israeli police attacked Palestinians with sound bombs and rubber bullets.

The police beat some Palestinians and detained a few others.

Tensions still continue at the Damascus Gate.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli forces shut all entrances and gates to the Al Aqsa complex.

