The most realistic solution on Cyprus is a two-state solution, in which both Turkish and Greek citizens have equal rights, Turkey’s Director of Communications said.

Fahrettin Altun spoke to Greek newspaper Kathimerini ahead of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's official visit to the island.

“If we do not want to hand down this conflict to our children, we must be realistic. The most realistic solution is a two-state solution, in which the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus has equal rights with its southern neighbour,” Altun said.

Altun stressed that Ankara sought dialogue for the solution of problems in its region and for the Cyprus issue as well.

He said that some Greek politicians, along with Greek Cypriot politicians, have put forward maximalist policies that are not complying with international law and are ignoring Turkey’s and the Turkish Cypriots' rights.

"Turkish Cypriots have showed goodwill at every chance but that goodwill also has a limit,” he said.

Erdogan to visit TRNC

The interview came ahead of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's two-day official visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, TRNC, on Monday.

During his visit, Erdogan will address a special session of the Turkish Cypriot parliament and attend celebrations of July 20 Peace and Freedom Day, marking the 47th anniversary of Turkey’s 1974 Peace Operation, which protected the island’s Turkish Cypriot community from Greek Cypriot violence.

He also will meet with Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar to exchange views on the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and bilateral relations.