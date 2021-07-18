The delegations of the Afghan government and Taliban have issued a joint statement saying that they will meet again and that they have issued instructions to expedite their peace negotiations, Qatari media reported.

The two delegations of negotiators, who have been in Doha since Saturday, said "the two sides committed to continue negotiations at a high level until a settlement is reached."

"We will work to provide humanitarian assistance throughout Afghanistan," the statement added, according to Al Jazeera.

Taliban 'favours' political settlemet

The Taliban's supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada earlier on Sunday said that he "strenuously favours" a political settlement to the conflict in Afghanistan even as the militant group has launched a sweeping offensive across the nation.

Representatives of the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents sat down for a new round of talks in Doha over the weekend, stirring hopes that the long-stalled peace talks were being resuscitated.

"In spite of the military gains and advances, the Islamic Emirate strenuously favours a political settlement in the country," Akhundzada said in a message released ahead of next week's Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

"Every opportunity for the establishment of an Islamic system, peace and security that presents itself will be made use of by the Islamic Emirate," he added.

Months of talks

For months, the two sides have been meeting on and off in the Qatari capital, but have achieved little if any notable success with the discussions appearing to have lost momentum as the militants made enormous gains on the battlefield.

The Taliban leader said his group remained committed to forging a solution to end the war but slammed "the opposition parties" for "wasting time".

"Our message remains that instead of relying on foreigners, let us resolve our issues among ourselves and rescue our homeland from the prevailing crisis," he added.