At least 23 people have been killed in landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains in the Indian city of Mumbai, officials have said.

India's National Disaster Response Force said 20 people were killed and two others were injured after a wall collapsed on several slum houses in the Mahul area of the city early Sunday. The injured were recovering in a hospital.

In a separate incident, three people were killed in Mumbai's Vikhroli neighbourhood after half a dozen huts located at the base of a hillock collapsed on top of each other late Saturday night.

Dozens of rescuers were clearing the debris in search of at least 15 other people who were likely trapped under the rubble.

Monsoon season between June and September