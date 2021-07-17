Representatives of the Afghan government and theTaliban are in Qatar's capital Doha for talks as violence rages in the country while foreign forces finalise their withdrawal.

The two sides have been meeting on and off for months in the Qatari capital, but the talks have lost momentum as the insurgents have made battlefield gains.

Several high-ranking officials including former president Hamid Karzai and former chief executive Abdullah Abdullah will lead the talks on Saturday.

"The high level delegation is here to talk to both sides, guide them and support the (government) negotiating team in terms of speeding up the talks and have progress," said Najia Anwari, the spokesperson for the Afghan government negotiating team in Doha.

"We expect that it (will) speed the talks and... in a short time, both sides will reach a result and we will witness a durable and dignified peace in Afghanistan," she told AFP.

The Taliban have capitalised on the last stages of the withdrawal of US and other foreign troops from Afghanistan to launch a series of lightning offensives across the country.

Afghan forces on Friday clashed with Taliban fighters in Spin Boldak after launching an operation to retake the key southern border crossing with Pakistan.

They have also tightened their grip in the north and battled for the stronghold of an infamous warlord.

The battle at the southern border follows weeks of intensifying fighting across the country, with the Taliban pressing multiple offensives and overrunning dozens of districts at a staggering rate.

Taliban onslaught

As fighting raged over large swathes of Afghanistan, a war of words was also heating up between Kabul and Islamabad after the Afghan vice president accused the Pakistani military of providing "close air support to Taliban in certain areas".