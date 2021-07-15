For decades after its spawn, Critical Race Theory remained siloed within academic institutions as a discipline that interrogated how American law and power perpetuated racism and racial inequality.

Rooted in historic and contemporary analysis, Critical Race Theory’s founders – and newer waves of scholars – argued that race was not biological, but a social construction, and that governmental and private institutions mounted wealth and power through the perpetuation of racial division.

They saw racism as dynamic and shifting in line with prevailing norms; and that whiteness, the “greatest property interest in American society,” confers (to those who held it) the highest echelon of citizenship – and for a long stretch of the United States’ existence, citizenship entirely.

Critical Race Theory, while dubbed a radical movement since its very inception, was not radical in its substance. It simply brought to attention undeniable truths unwritten from history books or hidden in colourblind propaganda. Its scholars presented the fact that anti-Black racism, the genocide of indigenous Americans, and the mistreatment of immigrants was central to American state-making then, and still looms within policy today.

Even though the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests and the spring of actions that unfurled after the murder of George Floyd last summer are credited for the grassroots emergence of Critical Race Theory, the unfiltered bigotry of Donald Trump and the populism he summoned are just as responsible for stewarding it from college campuses to community protests.

But that mainstreaming has come with costs. Costs that have distorted the rich canon of Critical Race Theory into flatheaded slogans and scare tactics that, for the right, feed their politicians and pundits with talking points to vilify and slow the swelling popular movements to erode racism in American institutions today.

For the right, Critical Race Theory is a “hatred of white people” and “reverse racism,” a Trojan Horse for “socialism or Marxism” and “hatred of America.” Beyond mere rhetoric, Republican legislators have introduced legislation to ban the discipline in public schools in 25 states – even though Critical Race Theory, as a standalone course, is not taught in public elementary, junior or high schools across the country.

Stoking fear rooted in the imagination of Americans characterises the political movement against Critical Race Theory, not criticism grounded in truth.

Instead of interrogating its bona fides, its right-wing adversaries have mangled Critical Race Theory into a caricature shaped in a form that summons the greatest fears and anxiety in the minds of white Americans who believe “American is being overtaken by minorities.”

Writing for Politico, Gary Peller – a Critical Race Theorist and Georgetown Law Professor, echoes, “It makes sense that the depictions of CRT by its opponents bear so little resemblance to our actual work and ideas. Like the invocation of Willie Horton in the 1980s and affirmative action after that, the point of those who seek to ban what they call ‘CRT’ is not to contest our vision of racial justice or debate our social critique.”