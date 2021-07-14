A growing number of Jewish Americans believe that Israel is committing genocide and apartheid against Palestinians in the occupied territories.

The survey published by the Jewish Electorate Institute is a blow to pro-Israeli groups in the US like AIPAC and to politicians in Tel-Aviv who see the Jewish-American community as a source of influence in the country.

More than 34 percent of Jewish-American voters agreed that "Israel's treatment of Palestinians is similar to racism in the United States."

A further 25 percent agreed that "Israel is an apartheid state," and 22 percent agreed that "Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians."

Younger Jewish voters were even more likely to agree with those statements, although still not a majority, which indicates younger Jewish voters are freer to speak critically of Israel.

Earlier this year, Human Rights Watch came out calling Israeli actions in the occupied Palestinian territories "apartheid and persecution."

The findings from the latest survey of Jewish voters also reflects changing social attitudes on the back of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement and the global impact it has had in connecting oppressed minorities globally.

BLM started in 2013 in a bid to fight against police brutality, racially motivated attacks and institutional power that discriminates against black people.

In May of this year, as Palestinians in occupied Gaza faced an onslaught at the hands of the Israeli military, the BLM movement came out strongly in support of the Palestinian struggle.

"Black Lives Matter stands in solidarity with Palestinians. We are a movement committed to ending settler colonialism in all forms and will continue to advocate for Palestinian liberation. (always have. And always will be)," the group said in a statement.

The poll found that 9 percent of Jewish voters agreed with the statement "Israel doesn't have a right to exist."