Chinese and Indian troops allegedly clashed across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh on May 2, according to a source in an article published in the Business Standard today.

The development was reported by Ajai Shukla, a retired Indian Colonel who covers South Asian security and defence affairs.

According to Shukla’s source, “there was a confrontation when the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers set up a tent at the bend in the Galwan River, near PP (Patrolling Point) 14. India demanded it be removed, as it was in the buffer area that both sides had agreed to.”

If true, it would have come hardly a year after a skirmish took place in Galwan Valley on June 15, which left twenty Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops dead and saw tensions escalate rapidly between New Delhi and Beijing.

The Indian Army has denied Shukla’s account and “strongly rebutted” the claims made in the article, saying it was “riddled with inaccuracies and misinformation.”

“Ever since the disengagement agreement in February this year, there has been no attempt by either side to occupy the areas from where the dis-engagement had been undertaken. There have been no clashes in Galwan or any other area,” the Army added in a statement.

On May 23, one of India's leading newspapers The Hindureported a minor face-off” between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley during the first week of May, according to a senior government official. No clashes were believed to have occurred and a swift disengagement proceeded.

The official added that China has camps beyond the no-patrolling zone that was instituted following the June 15 clash, and that there had not been any reduction in troop deployment since last year.

Responding to The Hindu’s report, the Indian Army had denied any face-off had taken place. It claimed the government source was “trying to derail the ongoing process for early resolution of issues in eastern Ladakh”.