Palestinian activists and human rights groups are calling on Israel to allow a prominent jailed lawmaker to attend her daughter’s funeral on Tuesday.

Khalida Jarrar, 58, a leading member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, has been in and out of Israeli prison in recent years.

A military court sentenced her to two years in March for being a member of an outlawed group.

With time served, she is set to be released in October.

The PFLP has an armed wing and is considered a terrorist group by Israel and Western countries, but Jarrar has not been implicated in attacks.

The Israeli military acknowledged in March that she "did not deal with organisational or military aspects of the organisation.”

Jarrar was sentenced to 15 months in 2015 on charges of incitement and membership in the PFLP.

She has also been held for months at a time in what's known as administrative detention, under which Israel detains Palestinian suspects for lengthy periods without charge.

Her 30-year-old daughter Suha, who worked on issues related to gender and climate change for the Al-Haq human rights group, was found dead on Sunday in her home in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, the group said.