Clashes have reportedly erupted between rival forces in a refugee camp in Ethiopia’s war-hit Tigray region

Fighting broke out in the Mai Aini camp housing Eritrean refugees between Tigrayan forces and Ethiopian soldiers and their allies in the Amharan special forces, humanitarian sources said on Tuesday citing witnesses.

There was no immediate word on casualties from the clashes, which come after Tigrayan forces announced a new offensive in south and west Tigray.

Meanwhile, Tigrayan rebel forces launched a new offensive in the conflict-torn northern region of Ethiopia and seized a major town, the AFP news agency earlier reported.

The claims come two weeks after the Ethiopian government declared a unilateral ceasefire in the face of major advances by the Tigray Defences Forces.

"Yesterday we launched an offensive in (the southern region of) Raya and were able to absolutely rout federal defence forces and Amhara special forces divisions," Getachew Reda, spokesman for the Tigrayan rebels, told AFP.

"We have been able to secure most of southern Tigray including Korem and Alamata (the main town in the area)."

He said fighting was also taking place in western Tigray.