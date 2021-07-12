TÜRKİYE
Erdogan, Israeli counterpart discuss ways to improve ties
The Turkish leader told Israeli President Isaac Herzog that the resolution of the Israel-Palestine dispute is important for regional peace.
Turkey's President Erdogan spoke to his Israeli counterpart and discussed regional issues including the Israel-Palestine conflict.
July 12, 2021

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog over the phone and stressed on the importance of resolving the Israel-Palestine dispute in the light of UN resolutions. 

The leaders discussed relations between the two countries as well as regional issues, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement issued late on Monday.

Erdogan congratulated Herzog on his inauguration as president, who took office earlier this month. 

READ MORE:Turkey will not be silent on Israeli atrocities: Erdogan 

High potential

Turkey and Israel have a high potential for cooperation in various fields, particularly in energy, tourism and technology, Erdogan said.

"Despite all differences of opinion, President Erdogan said that the international community expected a lasting and comprehensive two-state settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict within the framework of UN resolutions," the statement said

Any development that helps ease the Palestinian-Israeli conflict would inevitably have a positive impact on Turkey-Israel relations, the statement said. 

Turkey and Israel's ties are important for the security and stability in Middle East, Erdogan said. 

The decades old economic and diplomatic ties between Ankara and Tel Aviv have been marred by a range of issues in recent years. 

With Erdogan at the helm, Turkey has been at the forefront of nations, which have pushed Israel and its allies to give more rights to the Palestinian people. 

Over the weekend, Erdogan met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Istanbul and reiterated Ankara's unflinching support for the Palestinian struggle.

READ MORE:Is Israel on edge in the face of Palestinian resistance?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
