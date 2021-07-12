Cuba has blamed a US "policy of economic suffocation" for unprecedented anti-government protests, as US President Joe Biden backed called to end "decades of repression" on the communist island.

Thousands of Cubans took part in demonstrations on Sunday, chanting: "Down with the dictatorship," as President Miguel Diaz-Canel urged supporters to confront demonstrators.

The anti-government rallies erupted spontaneously in several cities as the country endures its worst economic crisis in 30 years, with chronic shortages of electricity and food.

Diaz-Canel on Monday blamed the uprising on the United States pursuing a "policy of economic suffocation to provoke social unrest in the country."

Biden calls on Cuba to 'hear' protesters

Biden urged Cuba's communist government to "hear" protesters demanding an end to "repression" and poverty.

"We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba's authoritarian regime," Biden said in a statement.

"The United States calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves."

The strongly-worded statement was sure to anger Cuba's leaders, who say Washington is stirring up the rare mass street protests in the authoritarian country.

The Biden administration — focused on domestic challenges including battling Covid-19 and passing infrastructure legislation, while also withdrawing from the 20-year war in Afghanistan — has largely ignored Cuba until now.