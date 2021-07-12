The top US commander in Afghanistan has relinquished his command at a ceremony in the Afghan capital of Kabul, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war.

The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country.

Another four-star general will assume authority from his US post to conduct possible air strikes in defence of Afghan government forces, at least until the US withdrawal concludes by August 31.

General Scott Miller, who has served as America’s top commander in Afghanistan since 2018, handed over command of what has become known as America’s "forever war" in its waning days to Marine General Frank McKenzie, the head of US Central Command.

McKenzie will operate from Central Command headquarters in Tampa, Florida.

Taliban gains continue

The handover took place in the heavily fortified Resolute Support headquarters in the heart of Kabul, at a time of rapid territorial gains by Taliban insurgents across Afghanistan.

The Afghanistan National Defense and Security Forces, mostly funded by the United States and NATO, have put up resistance in some parts of the country, but overwhelmingly Afghan government troops appear to have abandoned the fight.

In recent weeks, the Taliban have gained several strategic districts, particularly along the borders with Iran, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

The Taliban control more than one-third of Afghanistan’s 421 districts and district centres.

A Taliban claim that they control 85 percent of the districts is widely seen as exaggerated.