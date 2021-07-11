Afghan authorities said they have installed an anti-missile system at Kabul airport to counter incoming rockets, as the Taliban pressed on with a blistering offensive across the country.

"The newly installed air defence system has been operational in Kabul since 2:00 AM Sunday," the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"The system has proven useful in the world in repelling rocket and missile attacks."

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian told AFP news agency it had been installed at the airport, though officials did not offer details about the type of system or who had installed it.

But Afghan security forces spokesman Ajmal Omar Shinwari said the system was given by "our foreign friends".

"It has very complicated technology. For now our foreign friends are operating it while we are trying to build the capacity to use it," he said.

US-led forces to vacate

Washington and its allies are due to end their military mission in Afghanistan at the end of next month, even as the insurgents say they now control 85 percent of the country –– a claim that could not be independently verified and is disputed by the government.

Taliban's rapid gains in recent weeks have raised fears about the security of the capital and its airport, with NATO keen to secure a vital exit route to the outside world for foreign diplomats and aid workers.

The Taliban have regularly launched rockets and mortars at government forces across the countryside, with Daesh carrying out similar strikes on the capital in 2020.

Daesh also claimed responsibility for a rocket attack this year at Bagram Airbase, the biggest US military facility in the country, which was recently handed over to Afghan forces.

Missiles to counter Taliban's modified rockets

Over the years, the US military installed several C-RAMs (Counter Rocket, Artillery and Mortar Systems) across its bases, including at Bagram, to destroy incoming rockets targeting the facilities, a foreign security official and media reports said.