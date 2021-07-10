Bosnians have begun commemorating the massacres of about 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica, marking the 26th anniversary of mass killings that stunned the world and have stood out as Europe's only atrocity since World War Two constituting genocide.

More than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed after Serb forces attacked a UN "safe area" in Srebrenica on July 11, 1995, despite the presence of Dutch troops tasked with acting as international peacekeepers.

Srebrenica was besieged by Serb forces who were trying to wrest territory from Bosnian Muslims and Croats to form a state.

The UN Security Council declared Srebrenica a "safe area" in the spring of 1993.

But Serb troops, led by General Ratko Mladic overran the UN zone.

Mladic was later sentenced to life for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

Dutch troops failed to act as Serb forces occupied the area, killing 2,000 men and boys on July 11 alone.

Some 15,000 residents of Srebrenica fled to the surrounding mountains but Serb troops hunted down and killed 6,000 in the forests.

Bodies of victims have been found in 570 different areas in the country.

The bodies were dumped into mass graves and later exhumed by UN investigators and used as evidence in war crimes trials of Serb leaders.

Marathon marks anniversary

On Saturday a group of runners marked the genocide with a 227-km ultra-marathon.

The event has been held every year for the past 10 years.

Runners start in the Croatian city of Vukovar and run in five stages until arriving in Srebrenica.

In another event, thousands of people also finished a three-day walk around the Bosnian city to mark the escape of Muslim refugees, re-enacting the escape of Muslim refugees in 1995.

