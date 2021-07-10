Afghan authorities have prepared to try to retake a key border crossing seized by the Taliban in a sweeping offensive that the insurgents claim has helped capture a vast swath of the violence-wracked nation.

Herat governor spokesman Jilani Farhad said on Saturday the authorities were deploying fresh troops to retake Islam Qala post, the biggest trade crossing between Iran and Afghanistan.

"They will be sent there soon," he told AFP news agency.

Around 100 kilometres from the Iranian border, Ismail Khan –– a veteran warlord whose fighters helped US forces topple the Taliban in 2001 –– vowed to back government forces fighting against the insurgents.

"We will soon go to the front lines and with the help of God change the situation," Khan told reporters in the western city of Herat.

On Saturday, hundreds of Khan's fighters deployed across the city and manned its gates, an AFP correspondent reported.

READ MORE: Kabul scrambles as Taliban seizes Turkmenistan, Iran border crossings

Taliban claims controlling 85% of Afghanistan

As US troops continued their withdrawal, the Taliban said its fighters had seized two crossings in western Afghanistan –– completing an arc of territory from the Iranian border to the frontier with China.

It now held 85 percent of the country, a Taliban official said on Friday, controlling about 250 of Afghanistan's nearly 400 districts –– a claim impossible to independently verify, and disputed by the government.

Beijing, meanwhile, which has criticised Washington for its hasty withdrawal, urged its citizens to leave the country "as soon as possible" after evacuating 210 nationals.

The "complex and severe domestic security situation" prompted the evacuation warning, the foreign ministry said, adding that 22 of those flown out tested positive for coronavirus on arrival in China.

On Friday Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP their fighters had captured the border town of Islam Qala on the Iranian frontier and the Torghundi crossing with Turkmenistan.

The Afghan government has repeatedly dismissed the Taliban's gains as having little strategic value, but the seizure of multiple border crossings and the taxes they generate will likely fill the group's coffers with new revenue.

In a clear sign fighting was getting closer to major urban centres, an official at one hospital in Kandahar –– the country's second-largest city and the birthplace of the Taliban –– said on Saturday dozens of wounded had been admitted in the past 24 hours, including at least 15 service members.

With the Taliban having routed much of northern Afghanistan in recent weeks, the government holds little more than a constellation of provincial capitals that must largely be reinforced and resupplied by air.

The air force was under severe strain even before the Taliban's lightning offensive overwhelmed the government's northern and western positions, putting further pressure on the country's limited aircraft and pilots.

READ MORE: Central Europe worried about possible migrant rush from Afghan conflict