The World Health Organization is concerned about worsening access to provide life-saving medicines and supplies in Afghanistan and attacks on health care facilities, as Afghan forces fight Taliban insurgents.

Rick Brennan, WHO regional emergencies director for its Eastern Mediterranean regional office, said on Friday that aid supplies would arrive next week including 3.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses and oxygen concentrators.

"It is a terribly concerning situation and it's very fluid right now," Brennan, speaking from Cairo, told a UN briefing in Geneva. "We are concerned about our lack of access to be able to provide essential medicines and supplies and we are concerned about attacks on health care."

The World Health Organization also said that at least 56 civilians were killed in Afghanistan last week alone and that there was a 29 percent increase in civilians casualties in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the same period from the previous year.

Taliban reassure China

Meanwhile, the Taliban has reassured Russia it will not allow the country to be used as platform to attack foreign countries, as tensions on the Afghan-Tajik border were escalating with the group taking control of many border districts.

A Taliban delegation in Moscow said on Friday that the group controlled over 85 percent of territory in Afghanistan, a claim that could not be independently verified.

The group now also controls about two-thirds of the border with Tajikistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

After almost 20 years of fighting, foreign forces, including the United States, are withdrawing from the war-torn country.

Since May the Taliban insurgents are trying to gain fresh territory in Afghanistan.

That has prompted hundreds of Afghan security personnel and refugees to flee across the border into neighbouring Tajikistan and raised fears in Moscow and other capitals that the group could infiltrate Central Asia.

At a news conference in Moscow on Friday, three Taliban officials sought to signal that they did not pose a threat to the wider region however.

The officials said the Taliban would do all it could to prevent the Daesh terror group from operating on Afghan territory and that it would also seek to wipe out drug production.

"We will take all measures so that Daesh will not operate on Afghan territory... and our territory will never be used against our neighbours," Taliban official Shahabuddin Delawar said through a translator.

The same delegation said a day earlier that the group would not attack the Tajik-Afghan border, the fate of which is in focus in Russia and Central Asia.