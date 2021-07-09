An already struggling and chaotic Haiti has stumbled into an uncertain future after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, followed by a gunfight in which police killed seven suspects, detained six others, including a US citizen, and freed three officers being held hostage.

A hunt was under way on Thursday for eight other gunmen responsible for the pre-dawn raid on Moise's home early on Wednesday in which the president was shot to death and his wife, Martine, critically wounded.

She was flown to Miami for treatment.

Haitian-American held

Mathias Pierre, Haiti's elections minister, told The Associated Press that one of the suspects in custody was James Solages, a Haitian-American.

At least 28 people carried out the assassination of Moise, Haitian police said, adding that 26 of them were Colombian and two were Americans of Haitian origin.

"We have arrested 15 Colombians and the two Americans of Haitian origin. Three Colombians have been killed while eight others are on the loose," national police director general Leon Charles said at a news conference.

On Wednesday police said four of the suspects had been killed. Charles did not explain the discrepancy.

He also said the "weapons and materials used by the assailants have been recovered."

Witnesses said two of the suspects were discovered hiding in bushes in Port-au-Prince on Thursday by a crowd, some of whom grabbed the men by their shirts and pants, pushing them and occasionally slapping them.

Police arrived shortly afterward to arrest the men, who were sweating heavily and wearing clothes that seemed to be smeared with mud, an Associated Press journalist at the scene said.

Officers placed them in the back of a pickup truck and drove away as the crowd ran after them to the nearby police station.