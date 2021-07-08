The Russian-led CSTO military bloc will be ready to mobilise its full military capacity if the situation on the border with Afghanistan deteriorates, the Interfax news agency has cited one of the bloc's chiefs as saying, while Moscow promised help to Tajikistan which has seen influx of refugees and Afghan troops fleeing northern Afghanistan.

Tajikistan has asked the six-nation Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) to help it face threats from neighbouring Afghanistan, where the security situtation has deteriorated rapidly.

Foreign forces are withdrawing after almost 20 years of fighting, and the Taliban has gained ground. Hundreds of Afghan security personnel fled across the border into Tajikistan last week.

Moscow, which has a military base in Tajikistan and an air base in Kyrgyzstan, sees former Soviet Central Asia as part of its historic sphere of influence.

The CSTO comprises the ex-Soviet republics of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgystan, Russia and Tajikistan.

READ MORE:Britain has withdrawn nearly all its troops from Afghanistan

Moscow says ready to help Dushanbe

Russia said on Thursday it was ready to help Tajikistan deal with any fallout from the US exit from Afghanistan and that the CSTO military alliance would need to cooperate actively to protect its southern flank.

Russia's ambassador to Tajikistan met a CSTO task force sent to monitor the Afghan border, the embassy said.

"The Russian side's readiness to provide the necessary help to Dushanbe within bilateral strategic (relations) was underlined, as was the need for active political military cooperation among CSTO member states to ensure security at the organisation's southern borders," it said in a statement.

The head of Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security described the situation on Afghansitan's border with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as difficult, and said there was a serious threat for Kyrgyzstan as well.

"The forces that could cross into Uzbek and Tajik territory could also end up on our territory. We are preparing for such threats, there is active work underway and intelligence and counter-intelligence operations are being carried out actively," Kamchybek Tashiev was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.