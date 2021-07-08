New polling by the right-wing Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) reveals that 75 percent of young Brits think socialism is a “good idea.”

The alarmist tone by the foundation is perhaps unsurprising given its ideological worldview. But the study does point to an emerging and longer-term trend that’s taking hold amongst a younger, most socially conscious generation.

In the UK, the emergence of Jeremy Corbyn as leader of the opposition Labour party in 2015 revived the left in the country, particularly the young. While he stepped down as leader in 2020, the movement he founded known as Momentum is still active amongst grassroots and predominantly young and in university.

"The rise of mass movements such as Black Lives Matter, Extinction Rebellion, the ‘Greta Thunberg movement’ and Momentum, together with the ‘campus culture wars’, have been significant events over the last few years in politicising the youth in a left-wing direction, the report warns.

It was long assumed that young people go through a left-wing phase when they are younger and, as they grow older, tend to abandon socialist ideas becoming either social democrats or, at the very least, small ‘c’ conservatives.

That conventional wisdom says the report author Dr Kristian Niemietz can’t be a sure guide to the future of how this generation will react.

The report defined the socialist worldview as an “economic system whereby business, trade and industry is mostly run and owned by the government. Prices and wages are determined mainly by the government.”

Millennials, an age group that covers those born between 1981 and 1996, are more “hyper-politicised” and likely to embrace “woke and anti-capitalist ideas,” said the report.

Even those towards the higher end of the millennial age group, who would today be almost 40, still essentially held socialist views, the report warned.