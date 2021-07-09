On Saturday, June 5, 2021, a church was razed to the ground in the village of Konjevic Polje in eastern Bosnia. Sound terrible? It’s not. It’s quite the opposite.

Unlike the culturcide carried out in Bosnia in the 1990s, when more than six hundred mosques were demolished, including the historic 1579 Ferhat Pasha Mosque in the city of Banja Luka, this church was not built as a genuine place of worship. Rather, it was built shortly after the war in 1996, in eastern Bosnia on the front yard of a genocide survivor, Fata Orlovic.

Orlovic, 78, known as Nana Fata (Grandma Fata), lost her husband and more than twenty family members in the genocide.

In Bosnia, there are some jokes with characters that have Bosniak names like Mujo, Suljo and Fata who are consistently silly, stupid, vain, jealous and greedy. But this Fata is no joke.

At the turn of the century, having returned to her village to find a big church on her property, she filed a lawsuit.

For two decades, countless forces, from top politicians to common crooks, tried to make her into a joke. They consistently cracked down on her, because she wanted this genocidal object to be removed.

No threats could sway her and no amount of money could buy her.

Speaking with the famous war reporter Senad Hadzifejzovic, Nana Fata relates the event when Bosniak politician Ramiz Salkic — who at the time was vice president of the so-called Republika Srpska enclave with the infamous President Milorad Dodik — visited her and offered to sell the land and split the money with him.

Grandma Fata describes how she grabbed her coffee pot, the traditional dzezva, slammed it on the table — wishing she had hit him instead, as she says — and told him to “piss off”.

Yes, Grandma Fata minces no words. She always strikes to the heart of the matter.

She cut short every attempt to make this a case of interreligious hatred, stating famously that if the then Reis-ul Ulema, the head of the Bosnian Muslim institution Rijaset, built a mosque there, she would have found it easier to fight for its removal.