Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor has sold its Myanmar operations to Lebanese investment firm M1 Group for $105 million, announcing its retreat from a country that slid into chaos after a military coup in February.

"Further deterioration of the situation and recent developments in Myanmar form the basis for the decision to divest the company," Telenor said in a statement on Thursday.

Telenor, one of the biggest foreign investors in Myanmar, was one of the few Western companies to bet on the South East Asian country after it emerged from military dictatorship a decade ago.

Telenor wrote off the value of its Myanmar unit in May, booking a loss of $752 million (6.5 billion Norwegian crowns), after seeing its mobile business severely restricted following the February 1 military coup.

On March 15, the junta ordered a nationwide shutdown of mobile data, making it more difficult for pro-democracy activists to organise protests and circulate messages supporting the overthrown civilian government.

Violence since the February 1 coup has driven more than 230,000 people from their homes, and more than 880 people have been killed by security forces and 5,200 are in detention, the United Nations says.