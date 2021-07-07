The United States, Ireland and Norway have called on the UN Security Council to extend an agreement to keep open a border crossing through which humanitarian aid reaches war-torn Syria's rebel-held northwest.

While Russia skipped the negotiations on Tuesday, China said in addition to the aid delivery it also wanted to tackle the impact of Western sanctions and the need to expand deliveries across conflict lines.

The Bab al Hawa crossing from Turkey into Syria will close on July 10 unless it receives authorisation to stay open for another year in a United Nations Security Council vote on Thursday.

"We cannot accept less than what we have today. And that's one border crossing for 12 months that's providing support for millions of Syrians," said the American ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, after a closed-door meeting on humanitarian assistance to Syria.

If an extension of the cross-border aid mechanism is vetoed, she warned "the repercussions are obvious, people will starve to death".

Some three million people live in militant-dominated northwest Syria, more than half displaced by the country's decade-long conflict.

For the past year, international organsations have been able to bring in medicine, food, blankets and Covid-19 vaccines through the Bab al Hawa crossing, the only crossing for aid into the region that bypasses Damascus.

According to France's UN ambassador, Nicolas de Riviere, since the beginning of the year, 50 percent of requests to deliver humanitarian aid across front lines have been rejected by the Syrian regime.

Before the sit-down, Irish ambassador to the UN Geraldine Byrne Nason told reporters "we're hoping to see a successful renewal" of the cross-border aid mechanism, and warned of a potential "humanitarian catastrophe."

"We understand its politically sensitive, we're making a purely humanitarian case," she said.

Ireland and Norway, non-permanent members of the UNSC, presented a draft resolution in late June that seeks to keep the Bab al Hawa crossing open for one year and to reopen a second crossing point, Al Yarubiyah, which allows supplies to reach Syria's northeast from Iraq.

Norway's UN envoy Mona Juul said it was "incredibly important" to get the "maximum" assistance into Syria.

"It's a lot at stake, it's really a life and death issue for so many," she added.

Humanitarian organisations have been pleading for months for an extension of the UN authorisation.

