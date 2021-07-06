Hong Kong police have arrested nine people, including six secondary students, on suspicion of terrorist activities, the latest to be targeted under a sweeping national security law Beijing imposed on the financial hub last year.

Police said at a press briefing on Tuesday those arrested were aged 15-39 and also included a university management-level employee, a secondary school teacher and an unemployed person.

Officers also froze bank funds of around $77,237.97 (HK$600,000) as well as cash that they believed was linked to suspected terrorist activities.

They also seized triacetone triperoxide (TATP) in a hostel room police described as a laboratory for bomb-making equipment to deploy at a cross-harbour tunnel, railways, court rooms and rubbish bins.

TATP has been used in attacks by extremists in Israel and London.

Returning Valiant

Police said the group, called Returning Valiant, had been renting the room at the hostel in the bustling shopping district of Tsim Sha Tsui for about a month.

"They had a good division of labour among those arrested. Some of them provided money. Some are the scientists - the ones who made the TATP in the room," Senior Superintendent Steve Li told reporters.