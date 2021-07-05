Israel's Parliament is set to vote on whether to renew a temporary law first enacted in 2003 that bars Palestinians in Israel from extending citizenship or even residency to spouses from the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

Critics, including many left-wing and Arab lawmakers, say it's a racist measure aimed at restricting the growth of Israel's Arab minority, while supporters say it's needed for security purposes and to preserve Israel's Jewish character.

The law creates an array of difficulties for Palestinian families that span the war-drawn and largely invisible frontiers separating Israel from occupied East Jerusalem, the occupied West Bank and Gaza, territories it seized in the 1967 war that the Palestinians want for a future state.

Palestinians who are unable to get permits but try to live with their spouses inside Israel are at risk of deportation.

Couples that move to the West Bank live under Israeli military occupation. If their children are born in the occupied West Bank, they would be subject to the same law preventing spouses from entering Israel, though there is an exception for minors.

The citizenship law also applies to Jewish Israelis who marry Palestinians from the territories, but such unions are extremely rare.

'Collective punishment'

“You want your security, it’s no problem, you can check each case by itself,” said Taiseer Khatib. His wife of more than 15 years, from the West Bank city of Jenin, must regularly apply for permits to live with him and their three children in Israel.

“There’s no need for this collective punishment just because you are Palestinian," he said.

Israel's dominant right-wing parties strongly support the law, and it has been renewed every year since being enacted.

But Israel's new government includes opponents of the measure, and the right-wing opposition led by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – aiming to embarrass the government – has warned it won't provide the votes needed to renew the law.

Dozens of families held a demonstration outside the Knesset, Israel's Parliament, ahead of the vote, which is expected late Monday.

“We want stability in this country, like anyone else,” said Maryam Abu Arar, from the West Bank town of Bethlehem, who requires a permit to live with her husband and four children in Israel.

“We want to live in a democratic country, with peace and security for us as well.”

Critics argue security justification on shaky ground

The Citizenship and Entry into Israel Law was enacted as a temporary measure in 2003, at the height of the second intifada, or uprising, when Palestinian groups launched attacks inside Israel. Proponents said Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and Gaza were susceptible to recruitment by armed groups and that security vetting alone was insufficient.

The law has been continually renewed even after the uprising wound down in 2005.

Today, Israel allows more than 100,000 Palestinian workers from the West Bank to enter on a regular basis.

“It was passed in the middle of the intifada, and now we are in a very different period in time," said Yuval Shany, a legal expert at the Israel Democracy Institute. Not only are attacks far rarer, but Israel has vastly improved its technological abilities to monitor Palestinians who enter, he said. “I don’t think the security argument is very strong at this point in time.”