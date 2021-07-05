Tropical Storm Elsa has battered Jamaica and Cuba with winds and rain as it claimed at least three lives while cutting a path of destruction through the Caribbean.

Flooding, mudslides and damaging gusts were expected on Monday as the storm, downgraded from hurricane status but still powerful, crept north toward the United States.

As of 0000 GMT Monday, Elsa was packing maximum sustained winds of 95km/h, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

By Sunday evening, the NHC had reported that tropical storm warnings had been cancelled in Jamaica and in parts of Cuba.

But a warning remained in effect for other areas in Cuba and the Florida Keys, with Elsa forecast to hit the western part of the state as early as Tuesday.

In Surfside, Florida, where a high-rise condo building collapsed on June 24, authorities demolished the remaining part of the building in a controlled explosion late Sunday, avoiding the risk that Elsa might bring it down more destructively.

READ MORE:Collapsed Florida apartment block completely demolished ahead of storm

Tropical storm conditions were moving toward central Cuba, with forecasters predicting a storm surge of 1.5 metres along the country's southern coast, plus rainfall of up to 38.1cm in isolated areas, that could lead to flash flooding and mudslides.

Civil Defence authorities began to evacuate some coastal communities ahead of the storm surge.

READ MORE:Hurricane Elsa falls back to tropical storm as it batters Haiti