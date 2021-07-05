WORLD
Tropical Storm Elsa wreaks havoc as it tears through the Caribbean
Tropical Storm Elsa brought heavy rain to Jamaica, while the weather along the southern parts of neighbouring Cuba's east coast also deteriorated.
Debris is spread around a house following the passing of Elsa in Sandy Bay, St. Vincent and the Grenadines July 3, 2021. / Reuters
July 5, 2021

Tropical Storm Elsa has battered Jamaica and Cuba with winds and rain as it claimed at least three lives while cutting a path of destruction through the Caribbean.

Flooding, mudslides and damaging gusts were expected on Monday as the storm, downgraded from hurricane status but still powerful, crept north toward the United States.

As of 0000 GMT Monday, Elsa was packing maximum sustained winds of 95km/h, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

By Sunday evening, the NHC had reported that tropical storm warnings had been cancelled in Jamaica and in parts of Cuba.

But a warning remained in effect for other areas in Cuba and the Florida Keys, with Elsa forecast to hit the western part of the state as early as Tuesday.

In Surfside, Florida, where a high-rise condo building collapsed on June 24, authorities demolished the remaining part of the building in a controlled explosion late Sunday, avoiding the risk that Elsa might bring it down more destructively.

Tropical storm conditions were moving toward central Cuba, with forecasters predicting a storm surge of 1.5 metres along the country's southern coast, plus rainfall of up to 38.1cm in isolated areas, that could lead to flash flooding and mudslides.

Civil Defence authorities began to evacuate some coastal communities ahead of the storm surge.

At least three dead

On the southern coast of the Dominican Republic, a 15-year-old boy was killed Saturday near Bahoruco when a wall collapsed; and a 75-year-old woman in Bani met a similar fate, according to the country's Emergency Operations Center.

Around 50 homes there were facing damage Sunday.

"I can't get into my house because of the water," 50-year-old Mayra Tejeda, who lives in the Moscu neighbourhood some 15 miles from the capital Santo Domingo with a child with special needs.

"It's all covered in water," she said.

A third person died in Soufriere on the island state of Santa Lucia, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) said, without offering details.

Heavy winds led to widespread electricity and water outages, the CDEMA added.

It also said hundreds of homes in Barbados were damaged.

Haiti, which shares the island of Hispanio la with the Dominican Republic, reported no deaths or "serious damage" though some crops were battered, according to Jerry Chandler, who heads the country's civil protection agency.

On Friday, Elsa, then packing winds of 121km/h, became the first hurricane of the Atlantic season before weakening to tropical storm status on Saturday.

According to the NHC, the storm could continue to weaken a bit as it moves over land in Cuba and then strengthen again over the Gulf of Mexico as it moves toward Florida.

SOURCE:AFP
