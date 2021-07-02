WORLD
4 MIN READ
Thousands form human chain in Syria's Idlib to keep border crossing open
More than 2,000 humanitarian workers took part in the demonstration ahead of a July 10 deadline for a decision on whether the Bab al Hawa crossing will remain open for aid.
Thousands form human chain in Syria's Idlib to keep border crossing open
A human chain is formed by workers from the civil society, humanitarian aid, and medical and rescue services in Syria's Idlib on July 2, 2021. / AFP
July 2, 2021

Hundreds of humanitarian workers have formed a human chain stretching from a border crossing with Turkey toward a rebel-held city in northwestern Syria to protest Russia’s attempts to close the only remaining border crossing that allows aid into areas held by Syrian opposition rebels.

More than 2,000 humanitarian workers took part in the demonstration ahead of a July 10 deadline on a decision whether the Bab al Hawa crossing will remain open for aid. 

Syrian regime and its ally Russia want the aid to start coming through regime-controlled parts of the war-torn country.

READ MORE: Cross-border aid must reach Syria, with or without Russia’s approval

Aid delivery to Syria

Russia has come under intense pressure from the UN, US and others who warn of dire humanitarian consequences for Syrians in the rebel stronghold if the crossing is closed. 

Russia says aid should be delivered across front lines within Syria, reinforcing the Syrian regime's claim of sovereignty over the entire country.

The UN Security Council began negotiations this week on a draft resolution that would continue to allow aid delivery through the Bab al Hawa crossing to Idlib and also reopen the Al Yaroubiya crossing from Iraq to Syria’s northeast. 

That border crossing was closed in January last year at the insistence of Russia, Syria’s closest ally.

Recommended

The Security Council had approved four border crossings when deliveries began in 2014, three years after the start of Syria's conflict. 

But in January 2020, Russia used its veto threat in the council to limit aid deliveries to two border crossings, and in July 2020, its veto threat closed another crossing.

READ MORE: UN draft resolution calls for Syrian aid through two crossings

'Keep the lifeline open'

“Humanitarian aid is a right,” read a large banner in English carried by aid workers on the road linking Bab al Hawa with Idlib. Another banner read: “Those who survived the Russian shelling will be killed by the Russian veto.”

Wassim Bakeer, Health Coordinator for Violet, one of the groups participating in the human chain, said its message to the international community is “keep the lifeline open.”

He warned that the closure of the border crossing would have “catastrophic results on the humanitarian sector” that serves more than 3 million people, many of them internally displaced.

Syria’s 10-year conflict has killed about half a million people and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million. That number includes more than 5 million who are refugees outside Syria.

READ MORE: Siege: Desperation in Syria’s Daraa as Assad reverts to his old ways

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda