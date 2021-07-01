Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg has surrendered to authorities ahead of expected charges against him and former President Donald Trump's company, according to multiple news outlets.

Weisselberg was seen walking into the courthouse in lower Manhattan around 6:20am with his lawyer.

New York prosecutors are expected to announce the first criminal indictment on Thursday in a two-year investigation into Trump's business practices, accusing his namesake company and Weisselberg of tax crimes related to fringe benefits for employees.

The charges against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, remained sealed Wednesday night but were to be unveiled ahead of an afternoon arraignment at a state court in Manhattan, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The people were not authorised to speak about an ongoing investigation and did so on condition of anonymity.

Trump Organization denounces charges

The Trump Organization said that charges against its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg are about politics and not about justice, according to a statement obtained by ABC News.

The Organization accused prosecutors of using Weisselberg as a "pawn" in an effort to take down the former president, according to the statement.

There was no indication Trump himself would be charged at this stage of the investigation, jointly pursued by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia J ames, both Democrats.

The planned charges were said to be linked to benefits the company gave to top executives, like the use of apartments, cars and school tuition, the people familiar with the matter told the AP.