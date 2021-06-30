Trump-aligned Republican leadership in the US Congress recently unveiled seven policy task forces. But the composition of one of the task forces on freedom of worship angered some progressive Democrats like Ilhan Omar.

On Tuesday, Omar tweeted that the task force, which is called Future of American Freedoms, includes members like Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right conspiracy theorist. The task force will be led by Jim Jordan, a passionate pro-Trump politician.

The Republican task force will defend rights like “the freedom of speech, freedom of worship, and the right to bear arms" according to its mission statement.

But Omar questioned how a Republican like Greene, who does not believe in “freedom of worship”, can work in a task force, overseeing the conditions of a fundamental freedom.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to force me and @RashidaTlaib to retake our oaths of office on the Christian Bible instead of the Quran, she doesn’t believe in religious freedom or the constitution,” Omar tweeted.

Both Omar, the first Somali-Muslim congresswoman, and Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American member of the House, are Muslim members of the Democratic Party. Greene has been known for her Islamophobic statements, and is a fierce opponent of Muslim migration to the US.