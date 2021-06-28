Rescue workers digging for a fifth day into the remnants of a collapsed Florida condo building have stressed that they could still find survivors in the rubble, a hope family members clung to even though no one has been pulled out alive since the first hours after the structure fell.

The death toll climbed to 10 on Monday as one more body was pulled out while 151 people who may have been in the building remained unaccounted for.

"This morning we did recover another body. That brings the count to 10. The total number of those accounted for is now 135. And the total unaccounted for, 151," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a press conference at the scene in Surfside, near Miami Beach.

"Our detectives are working right now, in real time, to audit this list," Cava said, adding that the numbers were still "very fluid, and they will continue to change."

"The search and rescue operation continues."

The victims' families rode buses to a nearby site to watch the intense rescue effort, which included firefighters, sniffer dogs and search experts using radar and sonar devices.

Rains complicate search

Early on Monday, a crane lifted a large slab of concrete from the debris pile, enabling about 30 rescuers in hard hats to move in and carry smaller pieces of debris into red buckets, which are emptied into a larger bin for a crane to remove.

The work has been complicated by intermittent rain showers, but the fires that hampered the initial search have been extinguished.

Andy Alvarez, a deputy incident commander with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, told ABC's "Good Morning America" that rescuers have been able to find some voids inside the wreckage, mostly in the basement and the parking garage.

"We have over 80 rescuers at a time that are breaching the walls that collapsed, in a frantic effort to try to rescue those that are still viable and to get to those voids that we typically know exist in these buildings," Alvarez said.

"We have been able to tunnel through the building," Alvarez added. "This is a frantic search to seek that hope, that miracle, to see who we can bring out of this building alive."

'How can somebody survive that?'