The line-up of a new neoconservative lobby group calling itself the "Turkish Democracy Project" has brought together a cohort of well-known right-wingers in American politics that have supported the overthrow of governments around the world.

One of the latest figures to join the self-described "non-partisan" organisation is the right-wing former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, John Bolton.

From 2013 until Trump tapped him to be his national security adviser in 2018, Bolton was the chairman of Gatestone Institute, an anti-Muslim think tank based in New York.

Gatestone Institute has been described as "focused on stoking fears about immigrants and Muslims." The Council on American-Islamic Relations, a civil rights and advocacy group, has called Gatestone a "key part of the whole Islamaphobic cottage industry on the internet."

Other notable individuals include George W Bush's brother, former governor of Florida and failed presidential candidate, Jeb Bush. The former associate deputy director of operations at the CIA, Robert Richer, is also on the advisory board.

The organisation is purportedly concerned about the state of democracy in Turkey, a tried-and-tested claim that has previously led the CIA to topple governments it doesn't like.

Bolton has also been accused of attempting to orchestrate a coup in Venezuela during Trump's tenure in a bid to give US oil companies access to the country's natural resources.

Throughout his career, Bolton has also been on a crusade against Iran, advocating for the overthrow of the country's current system of governance. In place, Bolton has supported the People's Mujahideen Organisation of Iran (MEK), a cult-like group that was until recently a recognised terrorist organisation for killing civilians.

The "Turkish Democracy Project" says that it seeks a return of the days when the country "was a reliable ally and a model in the region of liberal ideals and cultural freedom."