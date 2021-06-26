United States President Joe Biden has promised continued support to Afghan leaders during a meeting at the White House even as the US and Nato troops are set to complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan by September 11.

Biden, seated beside Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, chair of the High Council for National Reconciliation, in the Oval Office on Friday, called them "two old friends" and said US support for Afghanistan was not ending but would be sustained.

"Our troops may be leaving, but support for Afghanistan is not ending," he said.

But he also insisted that it was time for the American military to step back.

"Afghans are going to have to decide their future, what they want," Biden said, adding that the "senseless violence has to stop".

READ MORE: US plans to keep about 650 troops in Afghanistan after withdrawal

The leaders’ visit to Washington comes as the Biden administration has stepped up plans for withdrawal ahead of the president’s September 11 deadline to end a nearly 20-year-old war that has come with a breathtaking human cost.

Difficulties ahead

Ghani pointed to an uptick in Afghans signing up for the military as a sign of hope. But he also acknowledged the difficulty that lies ahead, suggesting the moment was analogous to the difficulties the US faced at the start of its civil war.

Speaking with reporters after the meeting, Ghani said the United States' decision to withdraw troops was a sovereign one and it was Kabul's job to "manage consequences."

He added that Biden had clearly articulated that the US embassy would continue to operate and security aid would continue and in some cases move on an accelerated schedule.