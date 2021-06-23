WORLD
4 MIN READ
Indian officials meet Taliban as militia launches major offensive
A ‘quiet’ meeting took place earlier this month as New Delhi tries to secure its investments in Afghanistan, says analyst.
Indian officials meet Taliban as militia launches major offensive
Taliban leadership has been meeting officials from different countries as it tries to cement its position in Afghanistan. / AP
Saad HasanSaad Hasan
June 23, 2021

Indian officials have met and held discussions with the Taliban representatives in Doha ahead of complete withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, Qatar’s special envoy for mediation Majed Al Qahtani confirmed earlier this week. 

While it was already known that New Delhi has communicated with the militia in the past, this is the first time a senior Qatari official has confirmed that a direct meeting has taken place between the two sides, according to Indian media reports. 

The news comes just days after India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar made quick stopovers in Doha on June 9 and June 15 when he met senior Qatari officials and Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy on Afghanistan. 

“India has to be realistic. It has to come to terms with the reality that Taliban have an upper hand and they might actually come to power. Obviously New Delhi would want to protect its investments,” Ajit Singh, a New Delhi-based security analyst, told TRT World

Doha has for years hosted the Taliban's political office and facilitated negotiations with the Americans and Afghan government of President Ashraf Ghani. 

India's arch rival Pakistan, one of the three countries to recognise Taliban's rule of Afghanistan, has also played an integral role in the Afghan peace process.

India has invested billions of dollars in Afghanistan as it seeks to strengthen its role in the war-torn country. 

It remains unclear how significant were the discussions between the Taliban and Indian officials or if any senior officials participated. 

Recommended

“I understand that there has been a quiet visit by Indian officials to speak to the Taliban,” Qahtani said during an online conference on Monday, according to The Hindu

Taliban launch major offensive

The Taliban have carried out a wave of offensives in Afghanistan's north in recent days and captured a border crossing with Tajikistan, moving beyond their southern strongholds as international forces withdraw.

The United Nations' envoy for Afghanistan said the Taliban had taken more than 50 of 370 districts and was positioned to take control of provincial capitals.

Fierce fighting between the Taliban and Afghan government forces has taken place on the outskirts of three provincial capitals in the northern provinces of Faryab, Balkh and Kunduz provinces in recent days, officials said.

Since the United States announced plans in April to withdraw its troops with no conditions by September 11 after nearly 20 years of conflict, violence has escalated throughout the country as the Taliban seeks more territory.

The US has drastically reduced the number of its troops in Afghanistan ahead of the September withdrawal. While the Afghan forces have been fighting the Taliban on their own for a year, they can face setbacks in absence of American air cover, analysts say. 

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict that started after the US attacked Afghanistan in 2001 and toppled the Taliban government there. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda